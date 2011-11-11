SASOLBURG, South Africa Nov 11 Sasol plans to spend 40 billion rand ($5 bln) on growth projects in South Africa over the next two years, a senior executive said on Friday at the launch of the company's new cobalt catalyst plant.

Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, has increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and clean energy projects, partially to align itself with wider moves towards a low-carbon future.

"Our total capital spend in South Africa over the past years has been 42 billion rand and with the pipeline of projects in the region, we are looking at spending an additional 40 billion rand, over the next two years," said Lean Strauss, Sasol senior group executive.

The company was launching its 1 billion rand new cobalt catalyst plant at Sasol's Sasolburg site, 100 kilometres south of Johannesburg.

The plant will initially supply the catalyst to its gas-to-liquids (GTL) projects in Qatar, Nigeria and Uzbekistan, the company said.

"As Sasol accelerates its GTL growth around the world, this South African facility will be instrumental in supplying a vital ingredient to ensure the success of those ventures," it said. ($1 = 8.026 South African Rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)