SASOLBURG, South Africa Nov 11 Sasol
plans to spend 40 billion rand ($5 bln) on growth
projects in South Africa over the next two years, a senior
executive said on Friday at the launch of the company's new
cobalt catalyst plant.
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, has
increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and clean
energy projects, partially to align itself with wider moves
towards a low-carbon future.
"Our total capital spend in South Africa over the past years
has been 42 billion rand and with the pipeline of projects in
the region, we are looking at spending an additional 40 billion
rand, over the next two years," said Lean Strauss, Sasol senior
group executive.
The company was launching its 1 billion rand new cobalt
catalyst plant at Sasol's Sasolburg site, 100 kilometres south
of Johannesburg.
The plant will initially supply the catalyst to its
gas-to-liquids (GTL) projects in Qatar, Nigeria and Uzbekistan,
the company said.
"As Sasol accelerates its GTL growth around the world, this
South African facility will be instrumental in supplying a vital
ingredient to ensure the success of those ventures," it said.
($1 = 8.026 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)