JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Twenty two current and
former employees of South African petrochemicals group Sasol
have filed a civil claim against its mining unit,
regarding illnesses allegedly contracted while they worked for
the company.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the employees by Richard
Spoor, whose legal battle against a South African asbestos
mining company led to a $100 million settlement in 2003.
In a statement, Spoor said the claimants had allegedly
contracted a lung disease as a result of their exposure to dust
while employed in Sasol's coal mines. He said the workers had
been employed by Sasol at different lengths of time going back
to 1971.
"The plaintiffs allege that Sasol Mining failed to provide
and maintain a working environment in its mines that was safe
and without risk to the health of its employees and that it
failed to comply with the statutory and common law duties that
it owed them," Spoor's statement said.
The action was filed in the South Gauteng High Court on
Thursday. "We anticipate filing further claims against Sasol and
against other coal mining companies in the future," Spoor said.
Sasol spokesman Alex Anderson said the company was assessing
the lawsuit.
"While we cannot provide further comment as the legal
process is underway, Sasol Mining takes the protection of the
health and safety of our employees and the employees of service
providers very seriously," Anderson said.
Sasol Mining produces about 40 million tonnes of coal a year
in South Africa, most of which is used in the process to convert
the fossil fuel into synthetic fuel and chemicals.
Spoor has also pursued claims on behalf of miners against
South Africa's gold mining industry over the lung disease
silicosis, caused by the inhalation of tiny particles of silica
dust from gold-bearing rocks over many years without adequate
protection.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)