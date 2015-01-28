BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
(Corrects to show project in Louisiana is gas to liquid)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 South African petrochemicals group Sasol on Wednesday said it would delay investment decision in its gas-to-liquid project in Louisiana, in response to low global oil prices.
In a statement, the company also said it would identify other opportunities to cut costs over the next 30 months. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.