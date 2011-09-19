Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 South Africa's Sasol Ltd , the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with partners including Malaysia's Petronas to develop a gas-to-liquids (GTL) project in Uzbekistan.
It said in a statement that a feasibility study had shown the prospects for a GTL plant in Uzbekistan with an estimated nominal capacity of 1.4 million tons per annum. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.