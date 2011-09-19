* Company has been looking for new gas assets

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 South Africa's Sasol , the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with partners including Malaysia's Petronas to develop its gas-to-liquids (GTL) project in Uzbekistan.

The project is part of the company's drive to boost its portfolio of gas projects diversify into clean-energy areas.

Sasol said in a statement that a feasibility study had shown the prospects for a GTL plant in Uzbekistan with an estimated nominal capacity of 1.4 million tons per annum.

The company said last week the study was complete and it would soon announce its next steps.

Sasol said on Monday the next stage would be the engineering phase.

"Depending on the final investment decision, the plant will be operational in the second half of this decade," it said.

Under new leadership since July, Sasol is investing heavily to further diversify into chemicals, gas and clean-energy projects, and to reduce its heavy carbon footprint.

The investment agreement for the project was signed with various Uzebekistan government ministries and the state-owned oil company Uzbekneftegaz.

Sasol also said last week it would conduct a feasibility study on a potential GTL plant in the United States which could produce transport fuels and other products. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)