COPENHAGEN/PARIS, July 27 Danish aircraft parts
distributor Satair has agreed to be taken over by
European planemaker Airbus in a deal valued at over
$500 million.
Shares in Satair leapt as much as 22.8 percent in heavy
volume in Copenhagen and were up 22 percent at 573 crowns in by
0956 GMT.
The tie-up follows months of talks that have lifted the
Danish company's stock and echoes a similar link-up between
Boeing and a leading parts distributor, as aircraft
manufacturers spread further down the supply chain to improve
returns.
The two companies said Airbus would offer Satair
shareholders 580 Danish crowns in cash and warrant holders
378.66 crowns in a tender to be backed by Satair's board.
The deal will make Airbus a distributor of parts for its
U.S. arch-rival Boeing, with which Satair struck a long-term
supply-chain agreement back in 2006. But while Airbus sees some
synergies, the firms said they would remain separate entities.
"Satair has been the preferred supplier to Airbus of
components for many years and we do not expect any counter
offers," Nordea senior analyst Finn Bjarke Petersen said in a
note to clients.
"The price is a significant premium to the peer group
valuation and to the share price prior to announcement of buyer
interest," Petersen said.
In 2006, Boeing bought an aviation parts distributor called
Aviall, which also provides parts for Airbus aircraft.
Satair said it would continue to distribute Boeing parts.
"Satair has been distributing as a normal distributor, will
keep its autonomy, (and) it is obvious that as business-minded
people we will keep the client base," EADS's head of mergers and
acquisitions Boris Zaitra told a news conference in Copenhagen.
The deal is the latest effort by Airbus parent EADS
to reduce heavy dependence on cyclical aircraft production
revenues by expanding further into high-value services.
Shares in EADS were up 1 percent at 24.72 euros.
Airbus announced on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based
Metron Aviation, a provider of air traffic management products,
for an undisclosed sum in a bid to boost industry calls for
modernised air traffic systems to save emissions and costs.
Earlier this year, EADS bought Canadian overhaul and repair
firm Vector Aerospace for around $640 million.
Analysts have criticised the company for having too much
cash -- equivalent to $17 billion at the end of the last quarter
-- on its balance sheet, providing meagre returns versus the
higher costs of financing equity and debt.
The deal, worth 14 times Satair's core earnings, underscores
solid valuations as the aerospace industry recovers more quickly
than expected from recession, due mainly to growth in Asia.
It offers Satair shareholders a 23 percent premium compared
to the latest price or a 94 percent premium compared to the
share price before Satair disclosed takeover talks in March.
Danish pension fund manager ATP, which controls 8.4 percent
of Satair, told Reuters it would accept the Airbus bid.
EADS, which announces second-quarter earnings on Friday,
said Satair would boost its earnings per share.
Zaitra said the EPS boost would come "relatively quickly,
but there are seasonal changes that also move the EPS of
Airbus."
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, John Acher, Tim Hepher; Editing by
Will Waterman)