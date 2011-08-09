* Q2 loss/shr $0.18 vs est loss/shr $0.12

Aug 9 Satcon Technology Corp posted a wider-than-expected loss for the ninth straight quarter as subsidy cuts in Europe hurt margins, and the photovoltaic inverter maker forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations.

Satcon, whose products are used by businesses and utility companies to convert renewable energy sources into electrical power, said it expects third-quarter revenue of $45-$52 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin for the second quarter fell to 8 percent from 21 percent last year, as the company got less business from higher margin European markets.

Satcon reported second-quarter net loss of $21.2 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $8.5 million, or 12 cents a share, a year go.

Revenue rose 65 percent to $45.5 million.

Analysts on average HAD EXPECTED a loss of 12 cents a share on revenue of $45.9 million.

Shares of the Boston-based company closed at $1.43 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They were down 3 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)