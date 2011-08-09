BRIEF-Compass Minerals reports Q4 earnings per share $2.87
* Q2 loss/shr $0.18 vs est loss/shr $0.12
* Revenue $45.5 mln vs est $45.9 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Satcon Technology Corp posted a wider-than-expected loss for the ninth straight quarter as subsidy cuts in Europe hurt margins, and the photovoltaic inverter maker forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations.
Satcon, whose products are used by businesses and utility companies to convert renewable energy sources into electrical power, said it expects third-quarter revenue of $45-$52 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $62 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin for the second quarter fell to 8 percent from 21 percent last year, as the company got less business from higher margin European markets.
Satcon reported second-quarter net loss of $21.2 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $8.5 million, or 12 cents a share, a year go.
Revenue rose 65 percent to $45.5 million.
Analysts on average HAD EXPECTED a loss of 12 cents a share on revenue of $45.9 million.
Shares of the Boston-based company closed at $1.43 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They were down 3 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
