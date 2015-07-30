By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Location-tracking devices
that communicate with a major satellite network operated by
Globalstar Inc can have their transmissions intercepted
or mimicked with false data, a U.S. security researcher said on
Thursday.
Globalstar, of Covington, Louisiana, has sold hundreds of
thousands or millions of the devices, which are widely used for
tracking valuable shipments and assets.
The problem is that unlike Globalstar's satellite phone
services, data from the devices is not encrypted in transit,
said Synack Inc researcher Colby Moore, who will present his
findings at next week's Black Hat security conference in Las
Vegas.
Instead, the system changes frequencies and transmits a
great deal of inconsequential data that can be discarded once an
attacker figures out the methods involved, as Moore did.
Such systems "are kind of fundamentally broken from the
get-go," Moore said in a phone interview. "I ended up figuring
out how to decode the data in transit." In addition, the system
does not make sure that the data is coming from the place it
claims.
The flaw is an architectural issue that Moore said would be
hard or impossible to patch. New software could be written to
encrypt the traffic in future devices, but the technology is
already embedded inside popular hardware without that
functionality and no clear way to install it.
Globalstar representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.
Moore said his work would be easy to replicate and that
organized crime, intelligence agencies or others may already be
eavesdropping on the network.
Tracking-system devices using the Globalstar network are
handy for monitoring shipments, sending longitude and latitude
coordinates through dozens of low-earth orbiting satellites.
They can also carried by travelers and used for
search-and-rescue missions.
Some devices send additional binary signals, for example
reporting whether whether an alarm has been tripped, which can
also be intercepted and decoded or imitated with false
information.
Major oil and gas companies are among Globalstar's
customers. Moore said he did not know how many other satellite
networks could have similar vulnerability to eavesdropping or
faked traffic.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Tom Brown)