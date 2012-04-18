* Report recommends removing "hundreds of thousands" of
items from munitions list
* Says restrictions retained on sales to China
(Adds details of report, reaction from industry and from
lawmakers)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 18 A Pentagon
report on Wednesday recommended loosening U.S. export controls
on "hundreds of thousands" of items used to build communications
satellites and remote sensing equipment, while maintaining or
tightening controls on exports to China, Iran and other
countries.
Greg Schulte, deputy assistant secretary of defense for
space policy, said the changes, if approved by Congress, would
help make U.S. industry more competitive internationally at a
time when defense budgets are declining.
"There are hundreds of thousands of items that we think can
move off the U.S. munitions list, allowing U.S. industry to
compete more effectively globally in those areas," Schulte told
a news conference at a space conference in Colorado.
"The strength of our industrial base is important to
sustaining and advancing the strategic advantage we get from
space," he said, underscoring that the report was prepared
jointly by the Defense, State and Commerce departments.
The U.S. Munitions List is a list of articles, technologies
and services deemed defense- and space-related by the U.S.
government. Any item on the list requires a license issued by
the U.S. government in order to be exported.
The Pentagon report comes as U.S. satellite makers and
launchers, already dealing with cuts in funding for NASA
programs, brace for cuts to national security satellite
programs.
To implement the changes, the report recommended that
Congress restore the president's authority to determine export
controls on the satellite industry. Lawmakers revoked that power
in 1999 after two U.S. companies were found to have provided
unlicensed aid to China's space launch business.
SENSITIVE TECHNOLOGIES
The report was welcomed by satellite industry executives,
but it sparked concern among some lawmakers worried that
sensitive U.S. technologies would wind up in the wrong hands.
The Satellite Industry Association applauded the depth of
the report but said it was still reviewing its detailed
recommendations.
The report lists the satellites and associated parts and
components that can be removed from the U.S. Munitions Control
list, overseen by the State Department and moved to the less
cumbersome Commerce Control List with acceptable risk.
It said years of more stringent export control policies and
practices had put the U.S. satellite industry at a "a distinct,
competitive disadvantage that undermines the U.S. space
industrial base" compared with other countries.
Schulte said the report recommended maintaining a ban on any
U.S. satellites being launched by Chinese rockets, and put
tighter controls on exports of satellites or components to China
and other countries including Iran, North Korea and Syria.
"We have truly identified our crown jewels and those are the
things that we want to put the fences around," Lou Ann McFadden,
chief of the strategic issues division of the Defense Technology
Security Administration, told the news conference.
She said the level of consensus achieved among the Pentagon,
State and Commerce departments was unprecedented.
Congress would need to pass legislation to allow the
administration to change the way satellite exports have been
regulated since 1999. One bill has already been introduced in
the House of Representatives, and a similar measure is expected
to be introduced in the Senate later this month.
U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, welcomed
the report and said he planned to introduce legislation in the
Senate that would pave the way for the changes to take effect.
"Our satellite businesses continue to lose market share at
an alarming rate," he said in a statement.
But Representative Mike Turner, a top Republican on the
House Armed Services Committee, criticized the report's
recommendation to give the president control over satellite
export controls.
"The administration's request for blanket authority to relax
our export control regime over thousands of space technologies
would not make this country safer, or further our goals," he
said, citing years of delays in enforcing the current rules.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Matthew Lewis)