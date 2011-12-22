SINGAPORE Dec 22 The Singapore Tourism Board said on Thursday it has appointed a joint venture between SATS Ltd and Creuers del Port de Barcelona S.A. to operate Singapore's upcoming International Cruise Terminal for a 10-year term.

The terminal, which is scheduled to commence operations in the second quarter of 2012, will double Singapore's berth capacity and allow the Southeast Asian city-state to accommodate the new generation of larger cruise liners.

Singapore's cruise passenger throughput has grown steadily, registering an annual compounded growth rate of 4.3 percent from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, it welcomed over 1 million cruise passengers.

SATS, which has a presence in 35 airports in Asia and the Middle East, provides various services including airfreight handling, passenger services, baggage handling, aviation security and cleaning. The firm also provides catering, food distribution and logistics.

Creurs manages five cruise terminals in the Port of Barcelona.

The joint venture, SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte Ltd, is 60 percent held by SATS and 40 percent by Creuers.