SINGAPORE Oct 3 Singapore food company SATS said over the weekend it was in talks to sell its stake in UK-based Daniels Group, whose products include fresh soup and chilled ready meals.

"As part of its strategic review of options for the Daniels Group, the company is in discussions with third parties in connection with a potential sale," SATS said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.

SATS said the discussions were "presently at a stage where there is no certainty that a definitive agreement may be arrived."

Media reports had said SATS was seeking to raise about 150 million pounds ($233 million) from the sale.

