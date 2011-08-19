Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
SINGAPORE Aug 19 Singapore's SATS said on Friday its subsidiary has struck a joint venture agreement with OCS Ventures to provide catering services to companies operating in remote areas worldwide.
SATS Investments, the subsidiary of SATS, will take a 51 percent stake in the joint venture company.
SATS provides ground-handling as well as food-related services, while OCS Ventures is an investment holding company which has interests in the food, energy and business services, as well as technology industries.
During the initial phase of operations, the venture will focus on clients in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, marine, defence, as well as industrial and infrastructure construction, SATS said in a statement.
These clients operate in ASEAN, China, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.