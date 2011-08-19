SINGAPORE Aug 19 Singapore's SATS said on Friday its subsidiary has struck a joint venture agreement with OCS Ventures to provide catering services to companies operating in remote areas worldwide.

SATS Investments, the subsidiary of SATS, will take a 51 percent stake in the joint venture company.

SATS provides ground-handling as well as food-related services, while OCS Ventures is an investment holding company which has interests in the food, energy and business services, as well as technology industries.

During the initial phase of operations, the venture will focus on clients in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, marine, defence, as well as industrial and infrastructure construction, SATS said in a statement.

These clients operate in ASEAN, China, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, it said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)