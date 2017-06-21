Motor racing-Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
BAKU, June 24 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton admitted on Saturday that greed almost cost him dearly before he clinched a landmark pole during qualifying for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
SAUBER PRINCIPAL MONISHA KALTENBORN TO LEAVE THE FORMULA ONE TEAM IMMEDIATELY - SAUBER STATEMENT
BAKU, June 24 Lewis Hamilton surpassed Ayrton Senna's career haul of 65 pole positions in Formula One as he edged Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in a final lap shootout to secure top spot for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:38.468 2. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:38.569 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:38.583 4. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:38.615 5. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 1:38.896 6. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 1:38.931 7. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:38.934 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:38.938 9.