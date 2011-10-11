* Saudi to build rail land-bridge connecting east to west
* Public Investment Fund will finance infrastructure
* A tender to be announced for project
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 11 Saudi Arabia
approved plans to build a freight and passenger railway
connecting its western port of Jeddah with the eastern ports of
Dammam and Jubail, president of the Saudi Railway Organisation
said in an statement on Tuesday.
The 950 kilometre railway project, which is estimated to
cost $10 billion and will pass through Riyadh, was shelved after
the financial crisis.
"This project will transport containers to the local and
neighbouring gulf markets as a main activity... which will lower
the cost for transporting goods," Saudi Railway Organisation
President Abdul Aziz Al Hokail said, adding that it will also
transport passengers.
The rail line will connect the Red Sea port city of Jeddah
to the capital Riyadh, where it will connect to an existing
network between Riyadh and Dammam.
The Saudi cabinet approved the funding from the state-run
Public Investment Fund and will solicit bids to build out
infrastructure, according to a statement on the state news
agency.
The land-bridge project was originally offered as a Build
Operate Transfer tender in 2007 but it was shelved for further
study.
Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility (AGLT.KW) entered a
consortium in 2007 with U.S. firm KBR Inc (KBR.N) and General
Electric (GE.N) to bid for the project, which was then estimated
to be cost around $6 billion.
Other firms that tendered bids in 2007 include Japan's
Mitsui & Co and Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) as well as
Korea's Samsung Engineering and Construction (028050.KS>
The rail project is one of three main projects Saudi Arabia
is planning to upgrade its transportation infrastructure. A
high-speed (Haramain) railway linking Islam's holiest cites in
Mecca and Medina to Jeddah is currently under construction.
Saudi Railway Organisation is studying bids for the second
and final phase of the Haramain railway which includes
construction of the railway tracks, installation of signal
systems and telecommunications as well as procurement of rolling
stock equipment.
The third rail project is the 2,400km north-south railway,
which would be the kingdom's longest railway project, also
financed by PIF.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)