JAKARTA, June 12 Woori Bank, a unit of South Korea's biggest financial group, plans to buy a 33 percent stake in small Indonesian lender PT Bank Himpunan Saudara 1906, it said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Woori unit PT Bank Woori Indonesia said it signed an acquisition agreement on June 8 to buy 764.4 million shares in the Indonesian group, pending regulatory approval. It did not give a value for the deal.

Bank Saudara told Reuters in late January that it planned to expand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy by bringing in a strategic investor through a rights issue. [ID: nL4E8CP61E]

The stock has jumped more than 86 percent since the Jan. 25 interview.

Bank Saudara, which focuses on pensioners and small businesses across the islands of Java and Bali, currently trades at 530 rupiah a share, or 2.8 times price to book value, with a $139 million market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine.

Chief executive Yanto M Purbo said in January he hoped to sell a stake at 3.5 to 5 times book value.

Under the deal, Arifin Panigoro, the bank's controlling shareholder, will reduce his stake to 27.3 percent from 54.5.

Woori Bank is a unit of Woori Finance Holdings.

By 0614 GMT, Bank Saudara's shares were trading down 7 percent at 530 rupiah. The broader Jakarta stock exchange index was 0.75 percent lower. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Richard Pullin)