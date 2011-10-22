* New heir needed after crown prince's death
* King's reforms improved position of Saudi women
* King is in his late 80s, has had back problems
By Angus McDowall
DUBAI, Oct 22 Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has
pushed cautious social changes in the world's biggest oil
exporter and guided it through a turbulent time that included an
al Qaeda uprising, confrontation with Iran and the Arab Spring
upheavals in neighbouring states.
The death in New York of his younger half-brother Crown
Prince Sultan, announced early on Saturday, means King Abdullah
will now have to nominate a new heir, widely expected to be the
interior minister, Prince Nayef.
King Abdullah had a back operation on Monday, almost a year
after undergoing two rounds of surgery to treat a herniated disc
that kept him out of the kingdom for three months.
The softly spoken Abdullah was born in the court of his
father, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, in the early 1920s, when the
capital Riyadh was a small oasis town ringed by mud-brick walls
at the centre of an impoverished but rapidly growing kingdom.
After becoming de facto regent as crown prince when King
Fahd had a stroke in 1995, he enacted reforms aimed at
reconciling Saudi Arabia's conservative traditions with the
needs of a modern economy, a process he extended on becoming
king in 2005.
As head of OPEC's biggest producer, he pursued a moderate
oil price policy, raising production to prevent price spikes
during supply outages in other countries.
But King Abdullah opposed the pro-democracy demonstrations
of the Arab Spring, reflecting Saudi concerns that the fall of
old allies might give openings to regional rival Iran and to al
Qaeda.
Before becoming king, Abdullah opened up the economy to
private and foreign investors, reduced clerical control over
girls' education and pursued changes to the Islamic judiciary.
The reforms were spurred by a need to address unemployment by
strengthening the private sector and better preparing young
Saudis for jobs, and to reduce the influence of Islamist
militants who had supported al Qaeda's three-year bombing
campaign in the kingdom.
NO POLITICAL CHANGE
But the reforms almost entirely avoided the issue of
political change, and the only elections in the kingdom are for
half the seats on town councils that have little power.
Some activists who have demanded change in petitions ended up
in prison, and political parties and public demonstrations are
banned.
King Abdullah has also aimed to improve the position of women
in his ultra-conservative country, trying to offer them better
education and employment prospects and saying they will be
allowed to take part in municipal elections in 2015.
Women are still barred from driving and must seek the
approval of a male "guardian" to work, travel abroad or undergo
surgery in some cases.
When the Arab Spring rippled across the region early this
year, the king's order to spend $130 billion on social benefits,
new housing and new jobs helped avert any significant
pro-democracy unrest in Saudi Arabia.
In a ruling family known for lavish excesses, King Abdullah's
fondness for retreats at his desert camp has distinguished him
from Saudi princes who prefer to spend summers in Mediterranean
palaces.
In recent years, the king's foreign policy has increasingly
focused on efforts to contain what the Sunni monarchy sees as
the increasing influence of Shi'ite Muslim power Iran across the
Arab world.
That policy reached its high point in March when Saudi Arabia
sent troops to Bahrain to support the island's Sunni Muslim
monarchy against an uprising by the Shi'ite majority.
Riyadh feared that the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 had
already altered the regional balance of power, giving Iran more
sway from Beirut to Baghdad.
Those concerns were underpinned by Iran's development of a
nuclear power station, which the West suspected of hiding an
atomic weapons programme.
In a 2009 diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks, King
Abdullah was quoted repeatedly as urging the United States to
"cut off the head of the snake" by attacking Iran.
