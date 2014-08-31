DUBAI Aug 31 International Finance Corp
(IFC), a unit of the World Bank, has completed a 375
million riyal ($100 million) equity investment in Saudi
Arabia-based water and power project developer ACWA Power
IPO-ACWA.SE.
The investment will boost the amount of funding for
renewable energy projects to help meet growing power demand in
the Middle East and Africa, IFC said in a statement carried by
the WAM news agency. IFC had initially disclosed plans in July
for the investment.
ACWA aims to complete a stock market flotation in the
kingdom by early 2015, having chosen the investment banking arm
of Banque Saudi Fransi to arrange the listing, an
executive confirmed in May.
(1 US dollar = 3.7503 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)