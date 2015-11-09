(Adds details from interview, adds CEO quote)
By Katie Paul
DUBAI Nov 9 Saudi Aerospace Engineering
Industries (SAEI) is building a 3.5 billion riyal ($933 million)
aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Jeddah in
a venture led by Turkish airport builder and operator TAV
.
SAEI Chief Executive Nader Khalawi said on Monday at the
Dubai Airshow that the one million square metre (10.7 million
square feet) facility would be the largest such installation in
the Middle East.
The company plans to concentrate its civil aviation work at
the new facility, which will also allow it to move it into
military contracts for the first time.
"It's not a big secret that the military in Saudi Arabia is
quite extensive, and we believe there is a big opportunity
there," Khalawi told reporters.
The venture also includes Al Habtoor Leighton Group (HLG)
and Al Rajhi Construction.
Scheduled for completion at the end of 2016, the project is
made up of 11 aircraft hangars and 28 aircraft component shops
at a cost of 2.87 billion riyals, plus an engine shop capable of
handling the world's largest jet engines.
Construction is 60 percent complete, with the remaining work
focused on installing equipment, said Khalawi.
SAEI, the technical arm of state-owned Saudi Arabian
Airlines, has 5.3 billion riyals in service contracts with 25 to
30 airlines and plans to expand to 60 or 70 companies once the
new facility comes online.
The company signed a memorandum of understanding with
Lufthansa on Sunday and is expecting another with Air France on
Tuesday, said Khalawi, without elaborating.
He also said a memorandum of understanding was signed with
Boeing and Alsalam Aircraft Co., another branch of Saudi
Arabian Airlines, to service 84 Apache helicopters, once the new
facility is operational.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Editing by William Maclean and David Clarke)