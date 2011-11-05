DUBAI Nov 5 Saudi King Abdullah on Saturday
ordered the establishment of an independent civil aviation
authority and put its head in charge of the board of Saudi
Arabian Airlines, a move that could help speed up privatisation
of the national carrier.
The decision came as part of a series of royal decrees
published on state media that separated civil aviation from the
Ministry of Defence and Aviation following the death of Crown
Prince Sultan, who was also in charge of the ministry.
The decree ordered all duties and responsibilities of civil
aviation be transferred from the Defence Ministry to the General
Authority for Civil Aviation, which comes directly under the
king in his capacity as prime minister.
King Abdullah, who had spear headed economic reforms in the
world's top oil exporter, named Prince Fahd bin Abdullah bin
Mohammed al-Saud as head of the new aviation body, which is
likely to oversee the eventual privatisation of the airline and
will report directly to the king.
"He's been in the sector for some time as assistant to the
former crown prince," said Hossein Shobokshi, a Saudi columnist.
"He's familiar with the sector. Now that he's officially in
control of it, he will be handling the privatisation of the
airline, the liberalisation of the skies, allowing competition
and probably developing the airports into profit centres on
their own."
The king also ordered restructuring of the board of Saudi
Arabian Airlines but names of the new board are not yet known.
The Saudi government has been trying to privatise the
airline, one of the largest in the Middle East, for many years.
It launched the process in 2006 by dividing up the company into
six units, with a view to selling each separately. These include
catering, cargo, maintenance, airlines, flight academy and
ground handling.
"It is becoming economically a burden on the government to
carry the file of the aviation sector while it needs to be
reformed and restructured. It has to be done in a separate
platform," Shobokshi said.
Saudi Airlines Cargo has been privatised, with 30 percent
now owned by Tarabut Air Freight Service, while the ground
handling services unit was merged last year with National
Handling Services and Attar Travel Company.
The airline, which has 137 aircraft in its fleet, said
earlier this year it hopes to hold a much-delayed initial public
offer of its catering unit estimated to be worth up to $540
million by end of 2011.
The catering unit was first to be privatised, by selling 49
percent to investors in 2008 and is now completing requirements
to offer 30 percent to the public. French bank Credit Agricole
is advising on the planned IPO.
The maintenance unit will start making arrangements to sell
a stake later in 2011, officials have said.
The chairman of the board, has said that the company was
trying to restructure the airline unit before selling it, which
he said will take some time before it can be privatised.
(Additional reporting by Angus MaCdowall; writing by Sami
Aboudi; Editing by Matthew Jones)