DUBAI, July 5 Saudi Airlines Catering Co will
commence trading on the kingdom's stock exchange on July 9, a
bourse statement said, after completing a 30-percent initial
public offering which was more than twice covered by investors.
The catering unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines raised 1.3
billion riyals ($346.7 million) from the share sale, which was
sold to the public between June 18-24 following a bookbuilding
period involving institutional investors.
The sale of shares in the firm, delayed since late 2010 due
to issues securing regulatory approval, had been keenly awaited
by investors as it is the first part of the Saudi flag carrier,
one of the kingdom's largest state-owned entities, to be listed
on the stock market.
Saudi Arabian Airlines started a process of privatisation in
2006 by splitting into six units: catering, cargo, maintenance,
airlines, flight academy and ground handling. It plans to
privatise each unit and offer shares in them to the public.
The ground services unit is expected to be the next to offer
shares to the public, according to bankers in the kingdom.
In total, 24.6 million shares priced at 54 riyals were
offered in Saudi Airlines Catering Co, with half of each being
allocated to retail and institutional investors.
The retail tranche was 2.2-times covered, while the
institutional piece saw subscription worth twice the allocation,
according to figures from the lead manager, Saudi Fransi Capital
- the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi.
Saudi Hollandi Capital, a unit of Saudi Hollandi Bank
, underwrote the offering alongside Saudi Fransi.
Shares in Saudi Airlines Catering Co will be classified
under the Agriculture and Food Industries section of
the Tadawul index.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)