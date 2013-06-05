DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia's Ahmad Hamad
Algosaibi & Brothers (AHAB) have hired three people from
accounting firm Deloitte to senior management positions, the
family conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday.
The hires are the latest from the firm's Dubai office and
adds to the trend of debt-laden Gulf family businesses hiring
globally-experienced professionals to lead their recovery.
Algosaibi hit the news in 2009 when the collapse of its
Bahraini unit, The International Banking Corporation, and Awal
Bank, owned by Maan al-Sanea, the Saudi billionaire head of the
Saad Group, left more than 100 banks, including Deutsche Bank,
HSBC and Societe Generale, owed an estimated $22 billion.
Since then, the Algosaibi family and al-Sanea have faced off
in courts in New York, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, London, the Cayman
Islands and Geneva.
The Algosaibi family claims al-Sanea, who married into the
family 30 years ago, defrauded it of billions of dollars after
he was put in charge of its financial businesses. Al-Sanea and
the Saad Group have denied the allegations.
In Wednesday's statement, Algosaibi said it had appointed
Simon Charlton as chief restructuring officer and acting chief
executive officer for AHAB. Charlton had been working with AHAB
since 2009 as a senior financial adviser.
Charlton is joined by two members of the Deloitte team who
had already been working with AHAB - Ben Jones as chief
financial officer and Raef El Hassan as deputy CFO - the
statement added.
Dubai International Capital, which restructured $2.5 billion
in debts last year, hired five Deloitte employees in April. The
team, headed by Richard Clarke, would help manage the investment
firm's assets.
Abu Dhabi family conglomerate Al Jaber Group, in the midst
of a $4.5 billion debt restructuring, has also appointed Western
executives to top positions.
Richard Hollands joined Al Jaber in November 2011 as CFO
from an Emirates airline unit, before resigning earlier this
year, and David Nelson joined as CEO at the end of 2012.
