UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 16 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 20.7 percent on the back of higher like-for-like sales and revenue from new store openings.
The firm posted a net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 of 133.3 million riyals ($35.5 million), versus 110.5 million riyals for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a bourse filing.
Alhokair's financial year runs from April 1.
The earnings beat the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a net profit for the quarter of 126.3 million riyals.
Alhokair's profit for the first nine months of its financial year rose 20 percent to 580.6 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources