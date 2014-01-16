DUBAI Jan 16 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 20.7 percent on the back of higher like-for-like sales and revenue from new store openings.

The firm posted a net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 of 133.3 million riyals ($35.5 million), versus 110.5 million riyals for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a bourse filing.

Alhokair's financial year runs from April 1.

The earnings beat the average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a net profit for the quarter of 126.3 million riyals.

Alhokair's profit for the first nine months of its financial year rose 20 percent to 580.6 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by William Hardy)