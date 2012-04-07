April 7 Saudi dairy and food maker Almarai Trading Co said on Saturday its first-quarter net profit rose 2.9 percent to 242.1 million riyals ($64.6 million) from 235.2 million riyals a year ago, as wider regional distribution boosted sales.

Sales rose by 17 percent on the year to 2 billion riyals, it said.

"In particular, this was driven by bakery growth in the Gulf countries and poultry expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Almarai in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse's website. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Isabel Coles)