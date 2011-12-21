(Adds details)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 21 - Saudi Arabia's Almarai
Co, the Gulf's biggest dairy firm by market value, has
acquired Fondomonte S.A which owns and operates farms in
Argentina, to secure feed for its dairy herd and poultry
businesses, it said on Wednesday.
"The transaction value is 312 million riyals ($83 million)
and is financed from a combination of operational cash flows and
Islamic banking facilities," Almarai said in a bourse statement.
Fondomonte S.A. has three farms totalling 12,306 hectares
which focus on the production of corn and soy beans, the
statement said.
In June Almarai said it plans to invest 4 billion riyals in
the poultry sector.
Earlier this month Almarai said it plans to increase its
capital by 73.9 percent to 4 billion riyals from 2.3 billion
through the distribution of one bonus share for each 1.739
shares.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)