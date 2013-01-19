JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 19 Saudi Arabian dairy and food producer Almarai Co posted a 29.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, beating analyst forecasts, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.

Almarai made a net profit of 369 million riyals ($98.4 million) in the three months ending Decmeber 31, compared with 285.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that the company would make 320 million riyals. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)