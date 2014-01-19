DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, reported a marginal rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts.

Net earnings in the three months to Dec 31 were 373.3 million riyals ($99.5 million), 1.2 percent higher than the 369 million riyals posted in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Almarai would have net profit of 367.8 million riyals in the quarter.

Profit for the full-year 2013 was up 4.3 percent on the previous year at 1.5 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)