UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, reported a marginal rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts.
Net earnings in the three months to Dec 31 were 373.3 million riyals ($99.5 million), 1.2 percent higher than the 369 million riyals posted in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Almarai would have net profit of 367.8 million riyals in the quarter.
Profit for the full-year 2013 was up 4.3 percent on the previous year at 1.5 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources