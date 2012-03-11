Taiwan stocks up in special session, but shy of key 9,800 level

TAIPEI, Feb 18 Taiwan stocks rose on Saturday in a special trading session as market participants attempted to get the index back above the key 9,800 level. Taiwan's financial markets are open due to a government holiday schedule for February. As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.2 percent, to 9,777.78 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. The index has traded above 9,800 twice in the past week, but has not closed above the l