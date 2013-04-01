(Removes erroneous reference to bond lifespan in second para)

DUBAI, April 1 Saudi Arabian dairy and food producer Almarai Co has completed the sale of a 1.3 billion riyals ($346.7 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, the company said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The issue, which has a floating interest rate, attracted orders worth 2.4 billion riyals from institutional investors inside Saudi Arabia, the statement said. The interest rate was not specified.

It is the second local currency sukuk from the Gulf's largest dairy firm - it sold a 1 billion riyals offering in March 2012.

Both deals form part of the same 2.3 billion riyals sukuk programme.

Almarai said on March 4 that it had appointed NCB Capital, the investment banking arm of state-owned National Commercial Bank, to arrange meetings with Saudi fixed income investors ahead of the sukuk's sale.

Shares in Almarai ended 1.1 percent higher on Monday, against a broader market gain of 0.5 percent. The sukuk announcement came after the market close. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)