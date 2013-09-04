UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, Sept 4 Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai Co has mandated four banks to arrange the sale of a 1.7 billion riyals ($453.3 million) Islamic hybrid bond, or sukuk, the company said on Wednesday.
The Gulf's largest dairy firm has mandated the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, BNP Paribas , HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit and Standard Chartered to hold investor meetings during the next two weeks, it said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse.
The issue will have a perpetual maturity, meaning that the company can count the proceeds towards its equity position. It is Almarai's first such issue and one of the first ever hybrid bonds from a Saudi corporate.
The offering, part of a 15.7 billion riyal 5-year capital funding program, will be denominated in Saudi riyals and sold to sophisticated investors residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources