* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023
DUBAI Jan 19 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, said in a bourse filing on Sunday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the second half of 2013.
The dividend is half of what Al Rajhi paid out for the final six months of 2012.
Al Rajhi reported a 19.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit last Thursday as operating expenses rose - likely due to higher provisioning.
In a separate statement on Sunday, Al Rajhi said it would boost its capital by 8 percent through a bonus share issue, which would gift shareholders 1 free share for every 12 shares they own in the bank. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Cowen group says as of feb.1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $10.5 billion, down of about $0.05 billion since january 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2nhdiMy) Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net premiums earned increased to $11.4 million compared with $1.8 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: