Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
RIYADH, April 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, posted on Wednesday a 2 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit.
The bank made 2.05 billion riyals ($546.6 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 2.01 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.
Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post, on average, 2.03 billion riyals for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Bernardo Vizcaino)
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
NAIROBI, March 3 Growth in Kenya's private sector plateaued last month, data released on Friday showed, adding to the challenges for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he seeks re-election in August by touting his strong economic performance.
* Purchaser, a unit of co., vendor, company and vendor's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement