DUBAI Oct 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed lender, posted a 8.1 percent drop in its
third-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing the average
forecast of analysts.
The bank made 1.72 billion riyals ($458.6 million) in the
three months to September 30, compared with 1.87 billion riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the
Saudi bourse.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank, on average,
to post a net profit of 2.08 billion riyals for the third
quarter.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by William Maclean)