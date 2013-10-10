(Adds context, background)
RIYADH Oct 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed lender, said on Thursday third-quarter
net profit fell 8.1 percent, widely missing the average forecast
of analysts and bucking a positive trend in results reported by
other Saudi banks.
The bank made 1.72 billion riyals ($458.6 million) in the
three months to September 30, compared with 1.87 billion riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the
Saudi bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank, on average, to
post a net profit of 2.08 billion riyals for the third quarter.
Al Rajhi attributed the fall in net profit to a decrease in
operating income, which dipped 4.6 percent compared to the
corresponding period of 2012. It did not elaborate further.
The profit drop goes against the general trend in this
reporting season, where most other Saudi banks are producing
strong net profit growth on the back of a surging economy,
fuelled by high oil prices, which has boosted lending, deposits
and deal activity.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Al Rajhi's loans and advances at the end of the third
quarter stood at 185 billion riyals, gaining 12 percent on the
same point of 2012.
While at a nine-month low in August, bank sector lending to
private companies still grew at a rate of 15 percent
year-on-year, according to central bank data.
Increased retail lending has been a key driver of the Al
Rajhi's overall loan growth - it accounted for 70 percent of
total loans in 2012 - and will continue to be so given its large
network, Global Investment House said in a June 17 report.
Customer deposits stood at 225 billion riyals on September
30, up 12 percent on the same point last year.
Al Rajhi's total assets were worth 273 billion riyals at the
end of the third quarter, up 10 percent on the corresponding
point in 2012.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
