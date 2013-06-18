By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, June 18 Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal says he is looking at the world's largest cities,
including Shanghai, Moscow, London and New York, as possible
locations to build a mile-high skyscraper that would be the
world's tallest building by far.
The prince is inviting Dubai's biggest real estate developer
Emaar Properties, chaired by Mohammed Alabbar, to team
up with his investment firm Kingdom Holding on the
project.
"Right now we are discussing and evaluating the possibility
of building a one-mile (1.6-kilometre) tower," Alwaleed told
Reuters by telephone late on Monday.
"We also need good partners. I invite Emaar and Mr. Alabbar
to join forces with us and see how we can build the ultimate
one-mile tower somewhere in the world."
Alwaleed did not say how the project would be financed if it
went ahead, or when it might be completed. He said the cost had
yet to be decided.
But his ambition reflects the growing confidence of many
Gulf companies as they expand overseas, aided by booming
economies and rising asset prices in their home countries.
"I am now inviting the major cities of the world like
Shanghai, Moscow, New York, London and regional cities in the
Middle East to come and give their offers," Alwaleed said.
He said countries interested in hosting the world's tallest
tower would have to offer attractive financing terms, tax breaks
and other government support.
Alabbar could not immediately be reached for comment. Over
the past year, Emaar has committed itself to several other huge
projects in Dubai and nearby countries.
Industry experts have said building a one-mile skyscraper
would involve technical and design challenges, such as how to
supply water economically at that height, but would not be
impossible.
If it is built, the mile-high tower would surpass the
world's current tallest skyscraper, the 828-metre (2,717-foot)
Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as well as the one-kilometre-high Kingdom
Tower now being built by Kingdom Holding in the Saudi Arabian
city of Jeddah.
The Kingdom Tower is expected to cost around 4.6 billion
Saudi riyals ($1.2 billion) and will form part of a hotel,
retail and luxury residential project.
The structure is expected to reach ground level by the end
of this year and to be completed in 2017, said Talal Al Maiman,
executive director at Kingdom Holding.
About 30 percent of useable land in the overall project,
which will have an area of about 5.3 million square meters (57
million square feet), will be allocated to hotels. The remainder
will be divided equally between retail and premium residential
space, Al Maiman added.
Kingdom Holding, which went public in 2007, has a market
value of about $18.5 billion, making it one of the largest
listed investment firms in the Middle East. Its assets include
stakes in top Western firms such as Citigroup, News Corp
and Twitter as well as luxury hotels around the world.