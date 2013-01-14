JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 14 Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah appointed a former diplomat to run its most sensitive
region on Monday, naming Prince Saud bin Nayef as governor of
oil-producing Eastern Province, scene of protests by the
kingdom's Shi'ite Muslim minority.
The appointment gives Prince Saud, who was born in 1956, a
senior government job at a moment when the ruling al-Saud family
is making a transition towards a younger generation of leaders.
The Eastern Province has seen repeated anti-government
demonstrations over the past two years by Shi'ite Muslim
protesters calling for more political rights and the release of
jailed relatives.
"Prince Mohamad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz is relieved of his
duties as the governor of the Eastern Province, upon his
request, and Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz...is appointed
governor of the Eastern province," said a Royal Court decree
carried by state news agency SPA.
Prince Saud is a son of the late veteran interior minister
Crown Prince Nayef, who died in June 2012. He previously served
as ambassador to Spain, where he organised a high-profile
interfaith dialogue conference pushed by King Abdullah.
Activists in the Eastern Province said it was not clear yet
if the change in leadership would have an impact on policy in
the region, where much of the country's oil industry is based.
Prince Saud briefly served as deputy governor of the Eastern
Province in the 1980s. On his mother's side he is also related
to the bin Jiluwi branch of the ruling family which is based in
the region.
"It is a significant change. But to my knowledge in the
upper echelons of the state, the view of Qatif is very much
influenced by security issues," said Tawfiq al-Seif, a leader of
the Shi'ite community in Saudi Arabia, referring to the town
where most of the protests have taken place.
"We have to wait and see if that will now happen," he said.
Most of the country's Shi'ites live in the Eastern Province
and some complain their religious ceremonies are banned or
interfered with by Sunni authorities, and that they lack
opportunities for work and education. The government denies any
discrimination.
Clashes with police have broken out in the past two years,
with more than 16 deaths since the protests began in February
2011.
"This governorship is the most difficult one in the kingdom.
Whoever occupies this post is going to have a very challenging
time," said Joseph Kechichian, a U.S. historian of Saudi Arabia.
He believed that Prince Saudi would try to bring order to
the region as the king was not happy about the events there.
"No matter how hard they have tried they have been unable to
eliminate the uprising in Qatif and the surrounding villages.
Someone fresh and new may be able to come to terms with
inevitable problems that will occur in the region."
Analysts closely watch the succession in Saudi Arabia, the
world's top oil exporter, where King Abdullah will turn 90 this
year and his heir, Crown Prince Salman, will turn 87.
So far all Saudi kings after the death of the country's
founder King Abdulaziz in 1953 have been drawn from his nearly
40 sons. However, that generation may soon be exhausted and the
ruling al-Saud family will then have to select one of his
grandsons to rule.
Prince Saud is the older brother of the current Interior
Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who is seen by analysts as
a potential future king. Other possible candidates include Mecca
Governor Prince Khalid al-Faisal and the outgoing Eastern
Province governor Prince Mohammed bin Fahd.
"It clearly raises Saud bin Nayef's succession prospects.
Being governor of the Eastern Province could be a launching pad.
It's a very important job," Robert Lacey, author of Inside the
Kingdom, a book on Saudi Arabia, said.