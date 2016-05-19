LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sent
banks a request for proposals for a potential US dollar bond,
according to several sources.
The sovereign is expected to issue in the international
capital markets sometime this year to fund a burgeoning fiscal
deficit. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia signed a US$10bn
five-year bank loan, the government's first significant foreign
borrowing for over a decade.
JP Morgan, HSBC and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi coordinated the
loan, which pays an all-in margin of 120bp.
Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's
and AA- by Fitch. All three agencies have cut the sovereign's
ratings in recent months, with S&P downgrading it by three
notches since October.
