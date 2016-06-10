LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Bankers are expecting to be notified
soon about the line up to lead Saudi Arabia's debut
international bond transaction after pitches took place in
Riyadh.
The Kingdom is likely to hire from the list of banks that
underwrote a US$10bn loan in May, which was coordinated by JP
Morgan, HSBC and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, though a number of
others were also involved.
The hiring process took a step forward this week after
several banks vying for the mandate met Saudi officials. Even so
an imminent deal is unlikely as documents have yet to be
readied, according to bankers familiar with the matter, who
reckoned post-summer was more probable.
One banker who attended the meetings said that an overall
issuance programme was discussed, not just the specifics about
the forthcoming deal.
"We all have an idea of what they need to do and what they
can do," he said.
The sovereign is expected to raise at least US$10bn as it
seeks to tackle its burgeoning fiscal deficit, although some
bankers speculate it could be more.
"So long as they create a coherent story for investors, I
don't see them having any problem raising more than US$10bn,"
said a debt capital markets official at a firm chasing the
mandate.
A banker in the Middle East agrees that Saudi has the
potential to issue one of the biggest bonds in emerging markets
history. "We are assuming it will be somewhere around US$15bn,
give or take a few billion either side."
However, with the sovereign likely to become a regular
borrower, it may decide to hold back from issuing too much in
this first transaction to avoid overwhelming investors.
Another issue will be pricing. With no outstanding curve,
the process to gauge fair value will be as much art as science.
Other similar-rated sovereigns, such as Abu Dhabi and Qatar,
will be used as reference points.
"I would expect them to pay a premium over Abu Dhabi," said
one banker at another firm chasing the mandate. "As for Qatar it
depends on the size. I wouldn't expect them to come inside Qatar
but I wouldn't expect a big premium either."
Abu Dhabi's May 2026 bonds are trading at a yield of 3.14%,
according to Eikon or Z-spread of 165bp. Qatar's June 2026 notes
are at 3.42% yield or spread of 194bp.
Abu Dhabi and Qatar proved that there's plenty of demand for
Gulf sovereigns, with both generating huge books, enabling them
to print jumbo deals. Abu Dhabi raised US$5bn through its trade
in April, while Qatar's US$9bn offering last month is the
biggest deal in history by a Gulf issuer.
Qatar arguably got too greedy, given the deal was just over
two times covered. Its five and 10-year tranches traded down in
the days following the deal, though the shorted-dated note is
now above re-offer.
Saudi Arabia's entry into the market will come as it seeks
to rein in a budget deficit that hit nearly US$100bn last year.
Earlier this week, the Kingdom unveiled an economic reform plan
that seeks to overhaul policy. One of the key aims of the plan
is to balance the budget by 2020.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy (additional reporting by Michael
Turner); editing by Matthew Davies)