BEIJING Jan 15 China's Premier Wen Jiabao
pressed Saudi Arabia to open its huge oil and gas resources to
expanded investment from Chinese companies, China's state news
agency said on Sunday after Wen began a trip to Middle Eastern
energy powers.
In talks with Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on Saturday, Wen also
said his government would encourage "reputable" Chinese
companies to invest in Saudi Arabia's ports, railways and
infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.
"China and Saudi Arabia are both in important stages of
development, and there are broad prospects for enhancing
cooperation," he told Prince Nayef, who is a senior member of
the Saudi government, according to Xinhua.
"Both sides must strive together to expand trade and
cooperation, upstream and downstream, in crude oil and natural
gas," said Wen. The Saudi kingdom is already China's biggest
source of imported crude oil.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)