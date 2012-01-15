BEIJING Jan 15 China's Premier Wen Jiabao pressed Saudi Arabia to open its huge oil and gas resources to expanded investment from Chinese companies, China's state news agency said on Sunday after Wen began a trip to Middle Eastern energy powers.

In talks with Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on Saturday, Wen also said his government would encourage "reputable" Chinese companies to invest in Saudi Arabia's ports, railways and infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

"China and Saudi Arabia are both in important stages of development, and there are broad prospects for enhancing cooperation," he told Prince Nayef, who is a senior member of the Saudi government, according to Xinhua.

"Both sides must strive together to expand trade and cooperation, upstream and downstream, in crude oil and natural gas," said Wen. The Saudi kingdom is already China's biggest source of imported crude oil. (Reporting by Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)