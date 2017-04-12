BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 12 The order books for Saudi Arabia's debut U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk have reached about $25 billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The dual-tranche sukuk, with maturities of five and 10 years, is set to be the largest ever Islamic bond, beating a $4 billion sukuk issued by Qatar in 2012. Books will close later on Wednesday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.
Initial price guidance, released on Tuesday, put the senior unsecured Islamic bonds in the 115 bps over mid-swaps area for the five-year tranche and 155 bps over mid-swaps area for the 10-year tranche. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.