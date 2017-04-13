BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
(Corrects the premium to a cash price premium, not a percentage increase)
DUBAI, April 13 Saudi Arabia’s $9 billion debut international sukuk, launched and priced on Wednesday, was seen trading at a cash price premium of roughly 0.5 cents over the bond issue price in the grey market early on Thursday, traders said, illustrating demand that had generated orders of $33 billion.
The dollar sukuk, with a coupon of 2.894 percent for the five-year paper and 3.628 percent for the 10-year tranche, is the largest-ever Islamic bond and the largest emerging markets debt sale this year, beating Kuwait’s $8 billion conventional bond in March. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.