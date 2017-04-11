Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing a five-year tranche at 115bp area over mid-swaps. It also marketing a 10-year tranche at plus 155bp area.
The deal is Wednesday's business. Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the global coordinators. They are joined as leads by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and NCB Capital.
Saudi Arabia is rated A1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's (unsolicited) and A+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.