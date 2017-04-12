BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia has cut pricing by 10bp on both tranches of its debut US dollar sukuk offering, according to leads.
The sovereign has announced guidance of 105bp area over mid-swaps for the five-year note and 145bp area for the 10-year.
That compares with initial marketing levels of plus 115bp area and plus 155bp area.
The combined order books are over US$25bn.
The deal will be priced later today.
Citi, HSBC (B&D) and JP Morgan are global coordinators. They are joined as leads by BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and NCB Capital.
The 144A/Reg S deal will be rated A1 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.