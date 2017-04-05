BRIEF-Greenland Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.
An amount equal to 51 percent of the bond proceeds will be used in a mudaraba agreement, a form of Islamic investment management partnership, while the remaining 49 percent of the proceeds will be used under a murabaha facility by the trustee, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company called KSA Sukuk Limited, to purchase sharia-compliant commodities, the prospectus says.
The kingdom’s Islamic bond, expected to go up to $10 billion, will be its second international debt sale after it issued in October last year a $17.5 billion conventional bond, the largest bond ever sold across emerging markets. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Saeed Azhar)
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,