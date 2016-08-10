KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 10 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco has appointed to its board Yasir al-Rumayyan,
managing director of its top sovereign wealth fund, in a sign
that the two institutions plan to cooperate closely to
restructure the economy in an era of low oil prices.
Aramco updated its website to show Rumayyan as a new board
member but did not explain the change. Two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters that Rumayyan had replaced
telecommunications minister Mohammed al-Suwaiyal on the board.
Rumayyan heads the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which the
government aims to develop into a $2 trillion behemoth that
would invest abroad to earn money and domestically to help
expand the kingdom's non-oil sectors.
As Saudi Arabia's biggest company, Aramco is to play a major
role in the economic plan, providing money, expertise and worker
training to develop industries such as shipbuilding.
To build up the PIF, the government has said it will
transfer ownership of Aramco to the fund and offer up to 5
percent of the oil company for sale, raising money which the PIF
can reinvest.
Officials have been studying proposals for an Aramco share
offer for months but have not announced any concrete plans. An
overseas offer could be technically difficult because of
regulatory requirements, while Saudi Arabia's own capital market
might be too small to cope with such a large equity offer.
