DHAHRAN Dec 1 Saudi Aramco opened an $800
million cultural center in Dhahran on Thursday, underlining the
wide range of commitments the world's biggest oil company has
made as the kingdom tries to transform its economy.
Saudi Arabia's sweeping plans to reduce its dependence on
oil revenue involve boosting the private sector but also include
proposals for transforming Saudi society.
At the heart of Riyadh's economic overhaul is national oil
company Aramco, which is preparing for the world's biggest
initial public offering (IPO) and has unveiled plans to build a
$5 billion shipbuilding complex in Ras al-Khair as part of an
ambitious plan to develop non-oil industries.
On Thursday, Aramco burnished its cultural credentials with
a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the King Abdulaziz Center
for World Culture, a vast steel structure in the eastern desert
city of Dhahran that aims to deepen knowledge and creativity
among Saudi youth.
The center, known as "Ithra" ("to enrich" in Arabic) is
located close to Saudi's "prosperity well" that tapped some of
the country's first commercial quantities oil in 1938. It will
boast a vast library, museum and multimedia theater.
At a ceremony attended by King Salman, Aramco's CEO Amin
Nasser said the center aimed to fulfil Saudi's Vision 2030
economic plan "with new knowledge frontiers".
Vision 2030 wants Saudi women, whose social role is limited
by religious strictures, to raise their participation in the
workforce from 22 to 30 percent by 2030.
"Approximately 35 to 40 percent of the team here are women,
we support them, we want them to be leaders, it's part of women
empowerment cited in Vision 2030," said Fuad al-Therman, an
Aramco general manager.
"But of course working practices are consistent with core
values and a Saudi identity that is facing the future and facing
the world," he said.
During the ceremony, the 80-year-old King Salman told a
group of young Saudi engineers managing projects around the
country: "May God be with you."
"This is a global center and we are looking to lay bridges
of culture and knowledge inside and outside the kingdom," Aramco
CEO Nasser told reporters on Wednesday.
