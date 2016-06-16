DUBAI, June 16 Saudi Aramco said a minor pipeline fire broke out on Thursday morning but was quickly put out with no injuries or impact on oil supply.

"Minor pipeline fire this morning near Ras Tanura was quickly extinguished and repairs completed," state oil company Aramco said on its Twitter account.

"No injuries and no impact on oil supply to our customers," it said. "Cause of incident under review."

Ras Tanura is in the east of Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter. The kingdom's biggest oil refinery is located there, and the port is a major oil operations centre. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tom Hogue)