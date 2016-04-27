KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 27 Saudi Aramco's
IPO-ARMO.SE board has approved a number of funding initiatives
including the creation of a sukuk programme, its weekly magazine
the Arabian Sun reported on Wednesday.
The board, which met last week in Japan, has also decided to
set up joint ventures for onshore and offshore rig services as
well as provide interim financing for the planned Ras al-Khair
maritime yard. No details were mentioned.
It has also approved an additional equity contribution for
its Sadara joint venture with U.S. firm Dow Chemical. It
did not disclose the size.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)