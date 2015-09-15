DUBAI, Sept 15 Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas and Britain's Petrofac have been selected for contracts worth as much as $4.7 billion to build the Fadhili gas plant in Saudi Arabia for state oil giant Saudi Aramco, industry sources said on Tuesday.

"They received notification last week; a letter of intent," said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as the information isn't public.

Petrofac and Tecnicas declined to comment, while Saudi Aramco said it does not comment on its business plans. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Additional Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by David French and David Goodman)