KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 16 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has awarded a $1 billion-plus
contract to India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and
Singapore-based Emas AMC for the expansion of the offshore
Hasbah sour gas field, industry sources said.
Increasing its supply of gas is a top priority for Saudi
Arabia. Many industrial firms have complained about a shortage
crimping expansion plans, while the kingdom is trying to use
more of the fuel for power generation and water desalination
instead of burning crude oil, which it wants to export.
Work on the expansion scheme includes building platforms and
pipelines, with the field's supply feeding the Fadhili gas
plant, a $6 billion complex that will include a gas processing
unit and sulphur recovery.
Saudi Aramco declined to comment. L&T did not respond to
emailed requests for comment, while Emas was not available for
immediate comment.
It is the second major contract win for the duo in recent
months: Emas AMC, a unit of Ezra Holdings, also teamed
up last year with the Indian firm to secure a long-term contract
with Aramco to work on offshore facilities.
The expansion of Hasbah will supply 2 billion standard cubic
feet per day (scfd) of gas to the Fadhili plant, for which
Aramco awarded a construction contract last year. The remaining
500 million scfd of supply for the plant will come from the
onshore Khursaniyah field.
Hasbah already feeds Wasit, another major gas plant. Aramco
said in March it had started producing natural gas from the
offshore field ahead of peak summer demand in the world's
largest oil exporting country.
An industry source told Reuters the Wasit plant would reach
full capacity in July of processing 2.5 billion scfd of gas.
