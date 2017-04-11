(Repeats earlier story, no changes to text)
By Ron Bousso, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, April 11 Saudi Arabia and
international oil companies have discussed gas venture
opportunities inside the kingdom and abroad as part of the top
crude-exporting country's drive to diversify investments before
the listing of national energy giant Saudi Aramco.
Saudi officials explored investment opportunities with firms
including BP and Chevron to help develop its gas
reserves, the world's sixth largest, at a time of booming energy
demand at home, four industry sources told Reuters.
Aramco has also looked into investing in gas ventures
abroad, including with Italy's Eni, the sources said.
The development revives memories of talks between Aramco and
global majors at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s, known as
the Saudi gas initiative. Most of those talks collapsed as the
parties disagreed over returns on investment.
This time, Aramco is gearing up for a share listing next
year, aiming to get a valuation of up to $2 trillion in what
could be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO).
Chevron, BP, Aramco and Eni declined to comment on talks.
"We have a long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, so
it is not uncommon for us to talk to them. We're always having
discussions about business development. I don't have anything
particular to say about Saudi Arabia," Chevron CEO John Watson
told Reuters last week.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley, who travelled to Saudi Arabia
at the end of last year, said this year he wouldn't rule out
"creative partnerships" with Aramco but that an outright
investment by BP in the IPO was unlikely.
The kingdom has a long-term goal of increasing the use of
gas for domestic power generation, thus reducing oil burning at
home and freeing up more crude for export.
This could help increase Aramco's valuation as it generates
more revenue from exports than selling oil at lower domestic
prices - Saudi Arabia is the world's fifth-biggest oil consumer
despite being only the 20th-biggest economy.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who is also Aramco's
chairman, said last year that Aramco was interested in investing
in international upstream ventures, particularly gas, and could
invest in importing gas into the kingdom.
Diversifying gas assets abroad would help Aramco achieve a
better valuation and is attractive for investors, industry
sources said. Riyadh also plans to raise domestic gas prices, a
move seen as an incentive for foreign companies.
NEW GAS STRATEGY
Aramco is preparing to reveal in the next few months a new
gas strategy aimed at developing resources to keep pace with
rising domestic demand, sources familiar with the discussions
said.
It comes as part of the kingdom's push to diversify its
economy away from oil, a strategy known as "Vision 2030", amid a
global drive to phase out the most polluting fossil fuels.
Aramco wants nearly to double gas production to 23 billion
standard cubic feet a day in the next decade.
"IOCs (international oil companies) are waiting for that
(strategy) to make their decisions," one industry source
familiar with the matter said.
Another industry source said Energy Minister Falih had said
in private meetings with Western oil executives that he wanted
Aramco to partner with other companies in upstream projects.
Two Saudi-based industry sources familiar with the
discussions said BP's Dudley had expressed an interest in
investing in gas exploration in the Red Sea. However, the two
sides have yet to hold any talks on the project.
Aramco controls gas reserves in excess of 8 trillion cubic
metres, according to BP's annual energy review. The Saudi
company has said it wants to explore for gas in the shallow
waters of the Red Sea as well as onshore shale gas.
SOUR MEMORIES
Since gradually renationalising the industry in the 1970s,
Saudi Arabia has not allowed the majors to develop its oil.
The Saudi gas initiative of the 1990s was effectively an
effort by the then-minister for oil, Ali al-Naimi, to thwart
attempts by companies such as Exxon Mobil to partner
with Riyadh in oil developments.
In a book published last year, Naimi said he was convinced
that as part of gas talks during that decade, oil majors hoped
to acquire cheap Saudi reserves of gas condensate, a
high-quality form of crude oil.
The $25 billion gas initiative offered in 1997-98 had some
of the world's top oil companies such as Exxon and Shell
expressing interest but struggling to agree terms.
Riyadh later invited investors in 2003-2004 to find and
produce gas in Rub Al Khail, a desert in the country's
southeast.
Companies including Russia's Lukoil, Shell and
China's Sinopec formed ventures with Aramco but have failed to
find commercially viable deposits. They also complained about
low domestic gas prices and high extraction costs.
Russia's Lukoil was the most recent foreign
company to quit Saudi Arabia's search for gas.
However, Saudi Arabia last month slashed income tax on
energy companies operating in the kingdom to make energy
investments more attractive.
"The terms will be better now," an oil executive said.
